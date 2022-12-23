 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lionel Messi at world cup 2022:  A perfect ending for football’s finest servant 

Ravi Prakash Kumar
Dec 23, 2022 / 10:49 AM IST

Lionel Messi’s story is so perfect, that it almost becomes dream-like. He won the world cup and in doing so, belittled everything that segregates the human race.

Lionel Messi brought the World Cup back for Argentina for the first time since 1986.

It is 8.05 PM on Sunday in Delhi. The weather is moderately cold and breezy as India’s capital welcomes winter, which instead of being enjoyable, has over the years become the city’s most hated season, thanks to the air turning toxic.

Cars, cabs and autos make a beeline for a narrow street in one of the plush neighbourhoods of Delhi’s southwestern outskirts. The traffic jam is atypical for a Sunday evening.

People wearing Argentinian jerseys and carrying the country’s flags and mufflers are sprinting towards the gate of a sports complex.

Looking at the overly exuberant crowd at the entrance, a layman would easily misjudge it to be a David Guetta concert.

The sports complex is still readying protocols for its 500-plus enthusiastic guests, who have paid a nominal fee to watch Argentina take on defending champions France in the 2022 World Cup final. Cheers, whistles, jeering, and claps soon breach the tranquility of the locality.

The distance between Delhi and Doha is 2,587 kilometers. But the ripple effects of this ultimate football match are indistinguishable across countries. Rarely does a world so fragmented see billions come together. The game of football gave it one such opportunity last week.