Keralites celebrate Argentina's World Cup final win

PTI
Dec 19, 2022 / 12:21 PM IST

Thousands of people across Kerala celebrated Argentina's penalty shootout win over France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday night.

The streets of Kerala resembled that of Argentina on Sunday night when the Latin American nation lifted the football World Cup in Qatar after a gap of 36 years.

Old and young, children and women, soccer fans were out screaming out of joy, bursting firecrackers, shouting the name of Lionel Messi, blowing trumpets and horns, celebrating Argentina's win by dancing on the streets.

The East Fort area and Vanchiyoor in Thiruvananthapuram, the state capital, were literally crowded at midnight with fans wearing Argentina jerseys celebrating the victory.

Various parts of Kochi city also witnessed huge celebrations with firecrackers, and trumpets blowing when Messi lifted the World Cup for Argentina.

Television channels showed the celebrations on the streets of several towns, cities and villages of the southern state as the South American team defeated France in the penalty shootout after 120 minutes of play resulted in a 3-3 stalemate.