Jemimah Rodrigues powers India to 150/6 in Asia Cup opener against Sri Lanka

PTI
Oct 01, 2022 / 02:52 PM IST

Along with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (33 off 30), Rodrigues stitched a 92-run partnership after openers Smriti Mandhana (10) and Shafali Verma (6) were dismissed cheaply.

Jemimah Rodrigues (76) notched her career-best score in T20I to help India post 150 for six in their women's Asia Cup T20 match on Saturday.

Rodrigues put up a boundary hitting exhibition as she whacked 11 fours and a maximum in her 53-ball innings after India were invited to bat.

Along with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (33 off 30), Rodrigues stitched a 92-run partnership after openers Smriti Mandhana (10) and Shafali Verma (6) were dismissed cheaply. For Sri Lanka, spinners did the bulk of damage. Oshadi Ranasinghe (3/32) was the pick of the bowlers.

Brief Scores: India: 150 for 6 in 20 overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 76, Hamanpreet Kaur 33; Oshadi Ranasinghe 3/32) vs Sri Lanka.

 

PTI
TAGS: #Harmanpreet Kaur #Indian women's cricket team #Jemimah Rodrigues #Women's Asia Cup 2022
first published: Oct 1, 2022 02:52 pm
