Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Medical team on October 3 announced that it has ruled out Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists over his back injury.

Bumrah was initially ruled out from the ongoing Mastercard 3-match T20I series against South Africa due to his back problem.

The BCCI will be naming a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah in the squad for the marquee tournament soon, Jay Shah, Secretary of the cricket administrative body said.

PTI reported on September 30 that Bumrah will not play in the T20 World Cup due to a serious back injury which could keep him out of action for months. The news agency had also reported that either Deepak Chahar or Mohammed Shami could replace Bumrah in the main squad. Both were named as stand-by players for the prestigious tournament by the BCCI.

Bumrah, who played the second and third T20 against Australia, didn't travel with the team to Thiruvananthapuram for the series-opener against South Africa. And, on September 30, the BCCI, announced that Bumrah has been replaced by Mohammed Siraj in the India squad for the ongoing South Africa T20Is after suffering a back injury.

Bumrah was earlier ruled out from the Asia Cup 2022 after he underwent rehabilitation for the back issue.

Bumrah is the second senior player to be ruled out of the T20WC after Ravindra Jadeja, who is recovering from a knee surgery.

In 2022, Bumrah has played only five Tests, five ODIs and as many T20Is in 2022 apart from IPL games for Mumbai Indians.

Former West Indies pace bowling great Michael Holding had assessed that Bumrah, who has a slinging action and puts a lot of pressure on his back, was always a candidate for back injuries.

(With inputs from PTI)