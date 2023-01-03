 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jasprit Bumrah added to India's ODI squad for SL series after NCA fitness clearance

PTI
Jan 03, 2023 / 04:04 PM IST

Bumrah last played for India in September and had also missed the T20 World Cup in Australia due to a back injury.

Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah was on Tuesday added to India's ODI squad for the three games against Sri Lanka after National Cricket Academy declared him fit for the home series beginning January 10.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has included pacer Jasprit Bumrah in India's ODI squad for the upcoming Mastercard 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

"The pacer has undergone rehabilitation and has been declared fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He will be joining the Team India ODI squad soon," said the BCCI in a statement.

The first ODI will be played in Guwahati on January 10, second in Kolkata on January 12 and third in Trivandrum on January 15.

With the focus on 50-over cricket in an ODI World Cup year, it is unlikely that Bumrah will feature in the shortest format till the ICC event at home in October-November.