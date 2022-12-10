 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
‘It hurts’: Brazil is left wondering what went wrong

New York Times
Dec 10, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST

Stunned and heartbroken, Brazil’s players struggled to process what had just transpired on the field and how they blew a 1-0 lead against Croatia with 15 minutes left in extra time. Croatia pried the game from the World Cup favourite, 4-2, in a penalty shootout in the quarterfinals on Friday

James Wagner

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — They couldn’t believe it.

On the side-line at Education City Stadium, forward Richarlison stared ahead. Pedro, another forward, hunched over with his hands on his knees. And superstar Neymar, the man responsible for Brazil’s go-ahead goal, started crying, then sat at midfield and cried some more.

Stunned and heartbroken, Brazil’s players struggled to process what had just transpired on the field and how they had blown a 1-0 lead against Croatia with 15 minutes left in extra time. Without a shot on goal to that point, Croatia pried the game from the jaws of defeat, tied the score in the 117th minute and then beat a leading World Cup favourite, 4-2, in a penalty shootout in the quarterfinals on Friday.

After going 105 minutes without scoring, Brazil’s talented attack finally broke through a tough Croatian defence. Suddenly, it felt like all the pressure on Brazil had been lifted, its joy had returned and it just needed to play keep-away for the second period of extra time. But, then, it all unravelled so quickly and Croatia, the wily 2018 World Cup finalist that has excelled at winning penalty shootouts in the knockout stage, was victorious once again.

“It’s hard to find the words to describe this moment,” said Neymar, pausing at times to compose himself as he spoke to reporters two hours after the final whistle.