IPL Auction 2023: The top five foreign players in demand

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Dec 21, 2022 / 11:06 AM IST

IPL Auction 2023: Kochi will host the precursor for the Indian Premier League season on Friday as 10 teams will vie for the signature of these in-demand foreign players.

The IPL mini auction 2023 could see the spotlight shine the brightest on the all-rounders.

Some 10 teams will battle off the field as the IPL Mini Auction is set to take place on Friday, in Kochi. Ahead of the 16th edition of the biggest T20 extravaganza, think tanks of the 10 franchises will look to plug holes in their squad ahead of the upcoming season with up to 87 slots up for grabs across the teams.

Of these 87 slots, however, 30 will be dedicated to foreign players who have registered themselves in the auction. Teams will likely look out for multi-faceted foreign players who can contribute across the board for them.

Friday's mini-auction could see the spotlight shine the brightest on the all-rounders.

Having said that, let us now take a look at the top five players who will garner the most attention at the mini-auction.

Cameron Green, Australia - Base Price: Rs. 2 Crore

The 23-year-old Aussie all-rounder has made quite a mark in international cricket with some brilliant performances for his country, not just in the shortest format. After making his T20 debut for Australia in Lahore earlier this year, Green has shown why he will be worth his weight in gold with some standout performances.