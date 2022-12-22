 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

IPL Auction 2023: Top Indian purchases of all time

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Dec 22, 2022 / 05:51 PM IST

IPL Auction 2023: These are the 5 most expensive Indian players in the history of the Indian Premier League.

Yuvraj Singh secured big bucks on two occasions, when Delhi Daredevils paid Rs.16 Crore for him in 2015 and RCB splashed Rs.14 Crore just a year earlier.

An IPL auction is always life-changing for so many cricketers as they can become multi-millionaires overnight. However, some of the biggest purchases in the history of the IPL have been of established superstars of Indian cricket.

We take a look at the top 5 purchases of Indian players until 2022.

Note: We are not taking into account retention picks. This list comprises outright purchases

Yuvraj Singh, Delhi Daredevils (2015) – Rs. 16 Crore

The former India all-rounder still holds the record for being the most expensive Indian player ever to be bought in an IPL auction. He grabbed big bucks when Delhi Daredevils, which is now the Delhi Capitals, put in the winning bid of Rs. 16 Crore ahead of the 2015 season. It was a massive gamble as Singh struggled in the previous season at RCB, who had purchased him for Rs 14. Crore in the previous auction, which was the highest for that year.

How did he fare?: Daredevils's gamble backfired as Singh put on yet another lacklustre show as he scored only 248 runs in 14 matches and picked up 1 wicket. Daredevils gave him the boot at the end of the season and SRH picked him up for Rs. 7 Crore in the next auction.