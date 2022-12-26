 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL Auction 2023: The most expensive uncapped players

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Dec 26, 2022 / 10:33 AM IST

The IPL Auction on Friday was a blockbuster as records tumbled over a few hours in Kochi.

(Image credit: FairPlay Sports)

Friday's IPL mini-auction in Kochi was anything but 'mini'. The 10 franchises got their cheque books out and splashed the cash as around 80 players were sold, 29 of whom were foreigners, and an eye watering Rs. 167 Crore was spent on that blockbuster of a day.

While Sam Curran got all the headlines for being the most expensive purchase in the history of IPL auctions, some of the uncapped players also bagged big contracts with the franchises.

Here is a look at the top 5 expensive uncapped players who were sold at the IPL mini-auction.

Shivam Mavi, Gujarat Titans - Rs. 6 Crore

Defending champion Gujarat Titans secured the services of allrounder Shivam Mavi for Rs. 6 Crore, which was the highest bid for an uncapped player during Friday's auction. Mavi was released by Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the auction after spending four seasons with the side and the Titans obliged by picking up the 24-year-old. However, the defending champion had to fend off the likes of Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and former team KKR to get its player.

Predominantly used as a bowler, Mavi's IPL record is as follows: