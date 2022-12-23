IPL Auction 2023: Full list of the team spend

Friday's mini auction saw an outflow of Rs. 152.4 Crore as Sam Curran walked away with the biggest contract in the history of the Indian Premier League. Punjab Kings paid a record Rs. 18.5 Crore for the English all-rounder as records tumbled around him.

Four of the top 5 most expensive purchases in the history of the IPL happened in a matter of 90 minutes as Cameron Green, Ben Stokes, and Nicholas Pooran also secured big contracts apart from Curran. Fellow English cricketer Harry Brook had started things off by attracting a winning bid of Rs. 13.25 crore from Sunrisers Hyderabad, who was the biggest spender in today's auction.

Let us look at each team's spend and who they bought:

Chennai Super Kings - Players Bought: 7; Money Spent: Rs. 18.5 Crore; Purse Remaining: Rs 1.5 Crore

The four-time IPL champion bought the following players at the auction:

Ajinkya Rahane (India) Batsman Rs. 50 lakh

Ben Stokes (England) All-Rounder Rs. 16.25 crore Shaik Rasheed (India) Batsman Rs. 20 lakh Nishant Sindhu (India) All-Rounder Rs. 60 lakh Kyle Jamieson (New Zealand) Bowler Rs. 1 crore Ajay Mandal (India) All-Rounder Rs. 20 lakh Bhagath Varma (India) All-Rounder Rs. 20 lakh Royal Challengers Bangalore - Players Bought: 7; Money Spent: Rs. 7 Crore; Purse Remaining: Rs 1.75 Crore Royal Challengers Bangalore bought the following players: Reece Topley (England) Bowler Rs. 1.9 crore Himanshu Sharma (India) Bowler Rs. 20 lakh Will Jacks (England) Batsman Rs. 3.2 crore Manoj Bhandage (India) All-Rounder Rs. 20 lakh Rajan Kumar (India) Bowler Rs.70 lakh Avinash Singh (India) Bowler Rs. 60 lakh Sonu Yadav (India) All-Rounder Rs. 20 lakh Delhi Capitals - Players Bought: 5; Money Spent: Rs. 10.4 Crore; Purse Remaining: Rs 9.05 Crore Delhi Capitals bought the following players: Mukesh Kumar (India) Bowler Rs. 5.5 crore Rilee Rossouw (South Africa) Batter Rs. 4.6 crore Manish Pandey (India) Batter Rs. 2.4 crore Phil Salt (England) Wicket-Keeper Rs 2 crore Ishant Sharma (India) Bowler Rs. 50 lakh Punjab Kings - Players Bought: 6; Money Spent: Rs. 18 Crore; Purse Remaining: Rs 12.2 Crore Punjab Kings bought the following players: Sam Curran (England) All-Rounder Rs. 18. 5 crore Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) All-Rounder Rs. 50 lakh Harpreet Bhatia (India) Batter Rs. 40 lakh Shivam Singh (India) All-Rounder Rs. 20 lakh Vidwath Kaverappa (India) Bowler Rs. 20 lakh Mohit Rathee (India) All-Rounder Rs. 20 lakh Mumbai Indians - Players Bought: 8; Money Spent: Rs. 20.3 Crore; Purse Remaining: Rs 0.25 Crore Mumbai Indians bought the following players: Cameron Green (Australia) All-Rounder Rs. 17.5 crore Jhye Richardson (Australia) Bowler Rs. 1.5 crore Piyush Chawla (India) Bowler Rs. 50 lakh Duan Jansen (South Africa) All-Rounder Rs. 20 lakh Nehal Wadhera (India) All-Rounder Rs. 20 lakh Vishnu Vinod (India) Wicket-Keeper Rs. 20 lakh Raghav Goyal (India) Bowler Rs. 20 lakh Shams Mulani (India) All-Rounder Rs. 20 lakh Gujarat Titans - Players Bought: 7; Money Spent: Rs. 14.8 Crore; Purse Remaining: Rs 4.45 Crore Gujarat Titans bought the following players: Shivam Mavi (India) Bowler Rs. 6 crore Joshua Little (Ireland) Bowler Rs. 4.4 crore Kane Williamson (New Zealand) Batter Rs. 2 crore K.S. Bharat (India) Wicket-Keeper Rs. 1.2 crore Mohit Sharma (India) Bowler Rs. 50 lakh Odean Smith (West Indies) All-Rounder Rs. 50 lakh Urvil Patel (India) Wicket-Keeper Rs. 20 lakh Rajasthan Royals - Players Bought: 9; Money Spent: Rs. 6.45 Crore; Purse Remaining: Rs 6.75 Crore Rajasthan Royals bought the following players: Jason Holder (West Indies) All-Rounder Rs. 5.75 crore Adam Zampa (Australia) Bowler Rs. 1.5 crore Joe Root (England) Batter Rs. 1 crore Donovan Ferreira (South Africa) Wicket-Keeper Rs. 50 lakh K.M. Asif (India) Bowler Rs. 30 lakh Abdul P A (India) All-Rounder Rs. 20 lakh Akash Vashisht (India) All-Rounder Rs. 20 lakh Kunal Rathore (India) Wicket-Keeper Rs. 20 lakh Murugan Ashwin (India) Bowler Rs. 20 lakh Kolkata Knight Riders - Players Bought: 8; Money Spent: Rs. 2.9 Crore; Purse Remaining: Rs 4.15 Crore Kolkata Knight Riders bought the following players: Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) All-Rounder Rs. 1.5 crore David Wiese (Namibia) All-Rounder Rs. 1 crore N. Jagadeesan (India) Wicket-Keeper Rs. 90 lakh Vaibhav Arora (India) Bowler Rs. 60 lakh Mandeep Singh (India) Batter Rs. 50 lakh Litton Das (Bangladesh) Wicket-Keeper Rs. 50 lakh Kulwant Khejroliya (India) Bowler Rs. 20 lakh Suyash Sharma (India) Bowler Rs. 20 lakh Lucknow Super Giants - Players Bought: 10; Money Spent: Rs. 19.1 Crore; Purse Remaining: Rs. 4.25 Crore Lucknow Super Giants bought the following players: Nicholas Pooran (West Indies) Wicket-Keeper Rs. 1 crore Daniel Sams (Australia) All-Rounder Rs. 75 lakh Amit Mishra (India) Bowler Rs. 50 lakh Romario Shepherd (West Indies) All-Rounder Rs. 50 lakh Naveen Ul Haq (Afghanistan) Bowler Rs. 50 lakh Jaydev Unadkat (India) Bowler Rs. 50 lakh Yash Thakur (India) Bowler Rs. 45 lakh Swapnil Singh (India) All-Rounder Rs. 20 lakh Yudhvir Charak (India) All-Rounder Rs. 20 lakh Prerak Mankad (India) All-Rounder Rs. 20 lakh Sunrisers Hyderabad - Players Bought: 13; Money Spent: Rs. 34.5 Crore; Purse Remaining: Rs 7.75 Crore Sunrisers Hyderabad bought the following players: Harry Brook (England) Batter Rs. 13.25 crore Mayank Agarwal (India) Batter Rs. 8.25 crore Heinrich Klaasen (South Africa) Wicket-Keeper Rs. 5.25 crore Vivrant Sharma (India) All-Rounder Rs. 2.6 crore Adil Rashid (England) Bowler Rs. 2 crore Mayank Dagar (India) All-Rounder Rs. 1.8 crore Akeal Hosein (West Indies) Bowler Rs. 1 crore Mayank Markande (India) Bowler Rs. 50 lakh Upendra Singh Yadav (India) Wicket-Keeper Rs. 25 lakh Sanvir Singh (India) All-Rounder Rs. 20 lakh Anmolpreet Singh (India) Batter Rs. 20 lakh Samarth Vyas (India) All-Rounder Rs. 20 lakh Nitish Kumar Reddy (India) Wicket-Keeper Rs. 20 lakh

Amrit Ramakrishnan

