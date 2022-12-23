 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

IPL Auction 2023: Full list of the team spend

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Dec 23, 2022 / 09:37 PM IST

The IPL mini-auction 2023 was a blockbuster hit as teams splashed the cash with Sam Curran bagging a record bid of Rs 18.5 Crore from Punjab Kings.

The 16th edition of the IPL saw 991 players register for the auctions today.

Friday's mini auction saw an outflow of Rs. 152.4 Crore as Sam Curran walked away with the biggest contract in the history of the Indian Premier League. Punjab Kings paid a record Rs. 18.5 Crore for the English all-rounder as records tumbled around him.

Four of the top 5 most expensive purchases in the history of the IPL happened in a matter of 90 minutes as Cameron Green, Ben Stokes, and Nicholas Pooran also secured big contracts apart from Curran. Fellow English cricketer Harry Brook had started things off by attracting a winning bid of Rs. 13.25 crore from Sunrisers Hyderabad, who was the biggest spender in today's auction.

Let us look at each team's spend and who they bought:

Chennai Super Kings - Players Bought: 7; Money Spent: Rs. 18.5 Crore; Purse Remaining: Rs 1.5 Crore

The four-time IPL champion bought the following players at the auction:

Ajinkya Rahane (India) Batsman Rs. 50 lakh