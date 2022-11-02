 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India's Suryakumar Yadav becomes world's No.1 T20I batter

Moneycontrol News
Nov 02, 2022 / 02:03 PM IST

Suryakumar Yadav overtook Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan to become just the second Indian player to hold the top T20I batter ranking.

The swashbuckling Suryakumar Yadav on Wednesday became the world's number one batter in T20 Internationals, rising to the top on the back of his incredible form in recent times.

Yadav overtook Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan to become just the second Indian player to hold the top T20I batter ranking.

Since beginning his T20I journey for India in March last year, Yadav has quickly established himself as one of the best batters in the shortest format of the game, scoring one century and 11 fifties from 37 appearances for his country.

The 32-year-old Yadav has also played 13 ODIs for India.

Yadav has accumulated 863 points with Rizwan at 842 points. New Zealand's Devon Conway completes the top three with 792 points.

(With PTI inputs)

TAGS: #cricket #Sports #Suryakumar Yadav #T20 world cuT-20I batter
first published: Nov 2, 2022 02:06 pm
