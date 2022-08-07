 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand becomes FIDE deputy president

PTI
Aug 07, 2022 / 02:19 PM IST

Incumbent president Arkady Dvorkovich was re-elected for a second term.

(File image: Reuters)

Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand was on Sunday elected deputy president of FIDE, the sport's world governing body, while incumbent president Arkady Dvorkovich was re-elected for a second term.

Five-time world champion Anand was part of Dvorkovich's team.

Dvorkovich received 157 votes as against 16 by his rival Andrii Baryshpolets while the number of invalid votes was 1 and abstentions stood at 5.

The elections to the world chess body were held during the FIDE Congress which is being conducted here alongside the 44th Chess Olympiad.

PTI
TAGS: #Arkady Dvorkovich #Chess #FIDE #Viswanathan Anand
first published: Aug 7, 2022 02:19 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.