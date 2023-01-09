 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

‘Didn’t’ watch me bat growing up’: Rahul Dravid to Suryakumar Yadav after Rajkot century

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 09, 2023 / 08:39 AM IST

India head coach Rahul Dravid in conversation with T20 star Suryakumar Yadav, whose century in Rajkot led India to a series win over Sri Lanka.

Suryakumar discussed his match prep in an interview with India coach Rahul Dravid. (Image credit: Screengrab from BCCI video)

Suryakumar Yadav, at present the world's top T20 batsman, smashed a blazing century that led India to a series win over Sri Lanka in Rajkot on January 7. The 32-year-old has become the only player to strike three T20 centuries while playing No. 3 or lower. Two of those were in 2022.

How does he prepare for matches and what has been his favourite recent innings? Yadav revealed it all in an interview with India head coach Rahul Dravid.

Starting off, Dravid joked he was sure Yadav didn't watch him bat as a child. "I hope you didn't, I am sure you didn't," he said.

Laughing, Yadav replied: "I did".

Dravid praised his "exceptional form", and asked him to pick one or two of his innings.

Yadav told him that he enjoyed batting in all the tough situations and it would be difficult to pick just one.