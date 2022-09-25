India beat Australia by six wickets in 3rd T20I, clinch series 2-1

India beat Australia by six wickets in the third and final T20I to clinch the three-match series 2-1 here on Sunday.

Cameron Green (52 off 21 balls) and Tim David (54) scored the bulk of runs as Australia put 186 for 7 after being invited to bat.

India chased down the target with one ball to spare, riding on Suryakumar Yadav's 69 off 36 balls and Virat Kohli's 63 off 48 balls. Daniel Sams (2/33) claimed two wickets, while Josh Hazlewood (1/40) and Pat Cummins (1/40) accounted for one wicket each.

For India, Axar Patel (3/33) scalped three wickets, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/39), Yuzvendra Chahal (1/22) and Harshal Patel (1/18) also claimed one wicket each. Brief Score:

Australia: 186 for 7 in 20 overs (Tim David 54, Cameron Green 52; Axar Patel 3/33).

India: 187 for 4 in 19.5 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 69, Virat Kohli 63; Daniel Sams 2/33).