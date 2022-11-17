 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In T20 cricket, you will see lot more specialists going forward: VVS Laxman hints at India's change of approach

Nov 17, 2022 / 10:58 AM IST

England, who won their second T20 World Cup title in Australia on Sunday, have set the benchmark with their fearless brand of cricket.

Stand-in head coach VVS Laxman on Thursday said India will be looking to pack the side with T20 specialists as it seeks course correction after yet another World Cup failure.

They bat till number 11 and in the final against Pakistan, they had as many as seven bowling options even in the absence of lead pacer Mark Wood.

Speaking to media ahead of the New Zealand limited overs tour, Laxman said multi-dimensional players are the need of the hour in T20 cricket.

"In white ball cricket, you need specialist players and going forward, in T20 cricket, you will see a lot more T20 specialists. T20 cricket has shown us over the years that you need multi-dimensional cricketers," said the current NCA chief ahead of the opening T20I on Friday.

"We have bowlers who can bat and batters who can bowl. More number of bowlers who can bat allows the team to have depth and batters to have freedom to go out and express themselves.