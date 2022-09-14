 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Switzerland launches bid to host soccer's Women's Euro 2025

Associated Press
Sep 14, 2022 / 05:06 PM IST

The Swiss bid team said nine cities  including Bern, Basel, Geneva and Zurich  are in its plan to host the tournament. The 16-team format has 31 games.

Switzerlands soccer federation formally launched a bid Wednesday to host the womens European Championship in 2025.

The Swiss bid team said nine cities  including Bern, Basel, Geneva and Zurich  are in its plan to host the tournament. The 16-team format has 31 games.

Switzerland is competing with France, Poland and a co-hosting bid from Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden ahead of a UEFA deadline for candidates of Oct. 12.

The UEFA executive committee will choose the winner at a Jan. 25 meeting.

England will be the defending champion after winning Euro 2022 as the host of a tournament postponed one year by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Switzerland co-hosted the mens Euro 2008 with Austria and staged the 1954 World Cup alone. Both were 16-team tournaments.

 

