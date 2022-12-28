 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Will be happy if able to achieve even 70% of what MS Dhoni has for India: Ishan Kishan

Vimal Kumar
Dec 28, 2022 / 02:09 PM IST

The maverick batsman says he could have gone for a triple century in Bangladesh ODI but for his wrist.

Ishan Kishan does not need any introduction after his record-breaking double hundred in ODI cricket in Bangladesh. Moneycontrol spoke to the maverick batsman in Ranchi where he scored another scintillating hundred for his state Jharkhand against Kerala last week. Edited excerpts of the interview.

Do you pinch yourself on what happened just a few weeks ago in Bangladesh?

Yes sometimes I do, I can’t deny that, ok yes I have hit a double century and now I have my name with Sachin (Tendulkar) Paji, Veeru (Virender Sehwag) Paji and Rohit (Sharma) Bhai, so I want to make more double hundreds for the same time. I do feel special sometimes when I think about scoring that double hundred against Bangladesh.

You had said it could have been a triple hundred…

I know, there were still another 15 overs to go so right now when I watch my (match) highlights I think 15 overs were there, maybe I could have gone for 300 but I think my wrist was gone by that time.

In that sense, Virendra Sehwag must be your inspiration during your growing up years and Veeru first time in Test Cricket missed a double hundred at MCG, then he scored a triple hundred first time in Test cricket for India, then again, another triple hundred …because your batting is like his, if not today then next time, there is always a next time for someone like you…