'How Soccer Explains the World', and 9 more football books for the committed fan

Sundeep Khanna
Nov 26, 2022 / 04:15 PM IST

A curated list of books on football that lovers of the game can always turn to.

For all their magnificent achievements, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the biggest stars of the game today, haven’t quite set the World Cup on fire. In this picture, Argentina's Lionel Messi is thrown in the air by teammates after winning the Copa America. Reuters)

The disappointing match with which the 2022 World Cup Football tournament opened must have left many fans wondering if they would have been better off curled up in bed with a good book on football. Hopefully the next set of games in the coming weeks, including such crackers as Iran Vs USA, will revive viewer interest. If not, here’s a curated list of books on football that lovers of the game can always turn to:

1. The Fall of the House of Fifa: The Multimillion-Dollar Corruption at the Heart of Global Soccer by David Conn

Set up to promote and nurture the beautiful game, FIFA has lately been mired in every kind of scandal known to the mafia - money-laundering, bribery, racketeering, tax evasion, vote-buying, theft. Sports journalist David Conn, who writes for The Guardian, explores these accusations, eventually confronting Sepp Blatter who presided over the organization for years. In the light of the charges against FIFA for picking an undeserving host in Qatar, this is a must-read.

2. The Age of Football: The Global Game in the Twenty-first Century by David Goldblatt

"One billion people will watch this game; 3.2 billion, more than half the adults in the world, have watched some of the tournament. Sure, it's not a precise cross-section – more male than female, more urban than rural – but no shared moment will come closer to who we are demographically. For a month, humanity has gathered in front of screens, crowds have taken over public and private spaces, factories have rescheduled shifts and states have changed school hours, all to accommodate the football."

That’s a reference to the 2014 World Cup finals between Germany and Argentina but it could apply equally to the event under way. It is the power of football, and Goldblatt’s book explores society, politics, and economics in the twenty-first century through its prism.