Have Asian teams finally turned the corner at the World Cup?

Sundeep Khanna
Nov 27, 2022 / 03:50 PM IST

In week 1 of the football World Cup, Saudi Arabia beat Lionel Messi-led, two-time champions Argentina, then Japan defeated four-time winner of the trophy Germany, South Korea drew two-time champion Uruguay, and even Iran found its form to topple Wales.

The performance of the Asian teams till the first week of this World Cup, renewed calls for a debate about the qualification process for the finals which is based on continental representation. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

At the start of the millennium, pundits dubbed this "the Asian Century". China's scorching pace of growth and India's rising GDP have proved they weren't wrong.

On the football field, though, Asian teams were still making up the numbers. Barring South Korea and Japan, which used their co-host nation status in 2002 to build a strong infrastructure for the game, none of the other Asian nations was able to raise the standard of the game to match those in Latin America or Africa.

In 1974 not a single Asian team was present at the finals of the quadrennial event. This year, it has a guaranteed four slots in the final with Qatar adding a fifth as hosts. Yet, barring South Korea’s fourth place finish in 2002 and North Korea’s stunning performance in 1966 when it beat Italy 1-0 to move into the quarter finals where it led Portugal 3-0 before a four-goal blitz by the legendary Eusébio sent them home, Asian teams have never gone beyond the second round.

By contrast, African teams like Cameroon, Ghana and Senegal have reached the quarter finals of the World Cup, while Nigeria on its first appearance at the finals in 1994 topped its group comprising Argentina, Bulgaria, and Greece.

Two days into the present World Cup it seemed the trend was likely to continue. If Qatar’s opening day show against Ecuador was disappointing for a host nation, Iran’s capitulation to England the next day was a shocker since it is Asia’s top-ranked team and many of its players turn out for clubs in Europe. Mehdi Taremi, a forward, plays for top Portuguese club Porto while Sardar Azmoun, plays for Germany’s Bayer Leverkusen. Nor is Iran a newcomer to this stage, having been to five previous world cup finals. Yet barring a 2-1 win over the US in 1998, it has failed to deliver. Qatar, of course, having bought itself a place at the high table, duly capitulated and was out of the tournament after its second loss in two games.

But come Day 3 of the tournament and the gloom was suddenly lifted by two incandescent performances, first by unfancied Saudi Arabia which turned the tables on Lionel Messi-led, two-time champions Argentina and then by Japan which did the same to four-time winner of the trophy Germany. By the end of the week, the fifth Asian team, South Korea, had drawn with another two-time champion Uruguay and even Iran finally found its form to topple Wales in a scintillating display of football.