Football legend Pele's fans keep vigil outside Brazil hospital

AFP
Dec 05, 2022 / 07:36 AM IST

Concerns grew about Pele's health after he was hospitalised in Sao Paulo last week. Doctors treating him assured that he remained stable.

Pele had been hospitalized last week amid ongoing treatments for colon cancer, a condition first diagnosed in September 2021.

Fans of football superstar Pele congregated Sunday outside the Sao Paulo hospital where the 82-year-old Brazilian icon is being treated for a respiratory infection.

More than 100 devotees prayed for the recovery of the man widely regarded as the greatest footballer of all time.

The three-time world champion had been hospitalized on Tuesday amid ongoing treatments for colon cancer, a condition first diagnosed in September 2021.

"We are a spiritual force" praying for the sporting idol as he wages "one of the toughest battles of his life," one fan, Marcos Bispo dos Santos, told AFP.

Doctors at Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein Hospital said Saturday that Pele -- born Edson Arantes do Nascimento -- remained "stable."

Pele "has had a good response to care without any worsening in the clinical picture in the last 24 hours," they said in a statement.