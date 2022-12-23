 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

Finch not surprised by big bucks attracted by Curran, Stokes and Green

PTI
Dec 23, 2022 / 06:03 PM IST

England all-rounder Curran became the most expensive player in the history of IPL auctions after fetching a whopping Rs 18.5 crore bid from Punjab Kings.

Australia T20 captain Aaron Finch was not surprised by the big bucks attracted Sam Curran, Ben Stokes and Cameron Green in the IPL mini-auction on Friday, saying all three are world-class rounders who can add value to their respective sides.

England all-rounder Curran became the most expensive player in the history of IPL auctions after fetching a whopping Rs 18.5 crore bid from Punjab Kings. Australia all-rounder Green was second-highest earner, fetching Rs 17.5 crore bid from Mumbai Indians.

England Test skipper Stokes was the third-highest gainer, fetching Rs 16.25 crore from Chennai Super Kings.

Catch all the live updates from the IPL auction

"Oh, absolutely, I think Chennai have a history of going after experienced players, knowing what they want. And when you complement that with the rest of the squad, it is so balanced when you throw that world class all-rounder in there," Finch said on Star Sports show 'Cricket Live  Auction Special'.

"I think the only separation between Sam Curran, Ben Stokes and Cameron Green is Sam Curran's ability to bowl in the last five overs. His record has been unbelievable. So, that probably gives him the nod if you're going down the road of a bowling all-rounder.