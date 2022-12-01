Watch: 'Fake' Neymar takes Qatar by storm, fools thousands of fans, guards

A doppelganger of Brazil's talisman Neymar has taken Qatar by storm as thousands of fans and venue officials took selfies with the impersonator, who is at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Sosia Doney has an uncanny resemblance to the Brazilian superstar and first made an appearance during the team's 1-0 win over Switzerland, at Stadium 974, on Monday.

While the real Neymar was following the action while recovering from an ankle injury he sustained in the first game against Serbia, the reel one was mobbed by fans at Stadium 974 with security in tow.

Doney went viral as cameras filmed Brazilian fans going wild in the stands as he walked to his seat, with thousands whipping out their phones for a glimpse of who they thought was the real Neymar.

And why wouldn't they be fooled, as the doppelganger eerily impersonates Neymar to a T; right from his facial expressions and his clothes and accessories to his mannerisms and even walking style. There is also a video showing the fake Neymar getting unprecedented access to the pitch from the security officials and another one where he gets mobbed by fans in the streets of Doha.

So, what about the real one?

Neymar, the one who plays football for Brazil, is racing against time to be fit for Brazil's final group-stage encounter against Cameroon. The number 10 missed the Switzerland game after injuring his ankle against Serbia, and there are concerns he may not make it in time for the final match.

However, he might not be needed as Brazil has already booked a place in the Round of 16 as it currently occupies the top spot in Group G with 6 points from 2 matches.

But if Brazil coach Tite needs an attacking player to replicate what Neymar brings to the team, aesthetically at least, he may have a replacement waiting in the wings.

Amrit Ramakrishnan

READ MORE