 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

FIFA World Cup 2022 stats: The numbers that drove football's biggest event

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Dec 19, 2022 / 04:03 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: The tournament in Qatar saw the most number of goals ever scored in a single edition of the World Cup.

December 18, 2022, is a date all football fans will find hard to forget. After all, Sunday was the culmination of one of the most extraordinary World Cups in recent years, which was aptly matched by a pulsating finale between Argentina and France.

Kylian Mbappe almost created history for himself and France as he scored a spectacular hat trick. However, unfortunately, standing in his way was Lionel Messi, who successfully 'completed' football with the elusive FIFA World Cup title to his name.

Let us look at some of the stats and facts from the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Argentina

The Messiah: Lionel Messi is the first player in the history of the FIFA World Cup to win two Golden Ball awards. His first award came in the 2014 edition, in which Argentina finished as the runner-up.

Messi became the first player to score in every round of a single men's FIFA World Cup edition(Group stage, Round of 16, Quarterfinal, Semifinal and Final).

With 21 goal contributions to his name, Messi sits at the top of this FIFA World Cup list with 13 goals and 8 assists (since 1966).