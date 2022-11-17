 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup 2022: Stats that define football's greatest show

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Nov 17, 2022 / 04:25 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: Only 8 teams have held the World Cup trophy in their hands. Will we see a ninth team to lift the coveted trophy?

FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar will also be playing in its first-ever World Cup.

We take a look at some of the stats ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

1

Qatar will be the first Middle East nation to host the first World Cup and this edition will be the first time the showpiece event is held during the northern hemisphere's winter months. Qatar will also be playing in its first-ever World Cup.

5

Brazil has won the most World Cup titles with five to its name. The South American side last won the World Cup exactly 2 decades ago in 2002. Can Neymar inspire his team to a sixth title? Brazil is definitely one of the favourites with its brilliant attacking team.

