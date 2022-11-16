 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup 2022: Spain coach's unique way of staying in touch with fans

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Nov 16, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST

Luis Enrique will look to lead his country to World Cup glory for the first time since 2010 and has found a way to bring the fans on in the journey.

Spain's Luis Enrique. (Screengrab from video tweeted by @LUISENRIQUE21)

Spain coach Luis Enrique has joined the video streaming platform Twitch for a more direct connect with fans. He made this announcement via a video on his official Twitter account.

"I'm recording this video to announce that I've become a streamer," Enrique said. "Well, I'm not a streamer yet, this is a video. I haven't started yet. But my idea is to stream during the time we're in Qatar. We arrive in the early hours of (Friday) November 18, so I think I'll be able to start streaming that day."

Enrique said the idea was to establish a relationship with fans that was "more direct, with no filters, more spontaneous, more natural".

"I think it could be interesting for everyone," he added.

 

 

Enrique is not the first football personality to have joined Twitch. Former Argentina footballer Sergio Aguero is a regular on the site after his recent retirement, streaming his FIFA video games and responding to live comments. Another very recent retiree Gerard Pique is another football personality who is on the social media site.