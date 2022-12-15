 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup 2022: Riots in France claim teenage boy's life

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Dec 15, 2022 / 05:12 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: A 14-year-old boy in Montpellier, France lost his life after clashes erupted following France's 2-0 win against Morocco in the second semifinal.

French and Moroccan fans across France clashed after the defending champion beat the North African side 2-0 in the second semifinal of the FIFA World Cup on Wednesday. A teenage boy in Montpellier, in southern France, died amid the clashes with local officials stating the boy was “violently hit” by a car, according to media reports.

According to the department of Herault, in southern France, the boy was immediately taken to a hospital. But despite the best efforts of the doctors, the 14-year-old succumbed to his injuries. French media reports suggest police are still on the lookout for the driver of the car.

Herault MP Nathalie Oziol expressed “immense sadness (that) a sporting event ends in absolute tragedy”. She wrote in a tweet: “I offer my condolences to the family.”

This isn't the first time riots erupted after a game involving the North African side. Clashes erupted after Morocco stunned the world by beating Belgium during the group stages, as dozens of fans draped in Moroccan flags clashed with riot police with water cannons and tear gas.

Semifinal aftermath

French fans took to the streets of Paris, on the Champs-Elysées avenue, and broke into celebrations after their team reached consecutive World Cup finals.