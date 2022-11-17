FIFA World Cup 2022 - Neymar Jr: Last chance to emerge from the Messi-Ronaldo shadow

Brazil's expectations at the biggest stage usually revolve around its attackers, especially the ones who wear Number 10. The most famous footballer to don the iconic number for Brazil is all-time top goalscorer Pele, and in the recent past, it was Ronaldinho who wore the Number 10 on his back.

The baton was passed to Neymar in 2013, almost a decade ago, but the expectations from the Number 10 remain the same.

Neymar Jr will be playing in his third World Cup, and the 30-year-old will be surrounded by so many attacking stars that Brazil is considered one of the favourites to win the tournament. This presents the PSG forward with the best chance for him to come out of the shadows of his two superstar peers - Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

There has been so much talk about Messi and Ronaldo - who are likely playing in the World Cup for the last time - battling each other in their quest to permanently cement their legacy in the sport that there is a feeling Neymar has almost sort of flown under the radar. However, the Brazilian, who will turn 31 in February, could also be playing in his final World Cup as Qatar presents his possible last shot at World Cup glory.

Brazil hasn't won the trophy in 20 years and has flattered to deceive at the biggest stage ever since France '98. This drought along with a sense of 'now or never' could be all the motivation Neymar needs to turn on the heat in the Middle East.

Last Dance?

It won't be easy, however, as Neymar has had a difficult relationship with the World Cup. In 2014, when Brazil was hosting the showpiece event, he carried the weight of overwhelming pressure in his debut World Cup and led the team all the way until the quarterfinals. Against Colombia, the flamboyant forward suffered a horrible fracture to his back from an obnoxious challenge that almost ended his career. While Brazil won the match and moved on to the semifinal, the team suffered a humiliating 7-1 defeat to Germany without its talisman. Four years later in Russia, Neymar was looking to move on from the ghosts of 2014 as he put on an impressive show for Brazil. However, it was yet another case of 'so close, yet so far' as the Belgians thwarted everything Neymar threw at them by pulling off an upset in the quarterfinals. His reputation as a 'diver', especially for Brazil, only further complicates his equation with the showpiece event. Qatar 2022 provides Neymar with the perfect platform to prove a point to the world, and he is blessed with arguably the best Brazilian squad in recent history. Should he lead his country to the pinnacle come December 18, it will be quite a journey for the scrawny teenager who burst onto the scene with Santos in 2013. He will not only cement his legacy and occupy a seat at the same table the likes of Pele and Ronaldo Nazário currently sit at, but also emerge from the shadows of Ronaldo and Messi, who have defined football over the last 15 years.

Amrit Ramakrishnan

