 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

FIFA World Cup 2022 - Neymar Jr: Last chance to emerge from the Messi-Ronaldo shadow

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Nov 17, 2022 / 12:56 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: Neymar has had a fractious relationship with the World Cup that is filled with disappointments and a career-threatening injury for the Number 10. And with all the talk about Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo battling to sign off on a high, Neymar has a legacy of his own to cement

Brazil's expectations at the biggest stage usually revolve around its attackers, especially the ones who wear Number 10. The most famous footballer to don the iconic number for Brazil is all-time top goalscorer Pele, and in the recent past, it was Ronaldinho who wore the Number 10 on his back.

The baton was passed to Neymar in 2013, almost a decade ago, but the expectations from the Number 10 remain the same.

Neymar Jr will be playing in his third World Cup, and the 30-year-old will be surrounded by so many attacking stars that Brazil is considered one of the favourites to win the tournament. This presents the PSG forward with the best chance for him to come out of the shadows of his two superstar peers - Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

There has been so much talk about Messi and Ronaldo - who are likely playing in the World Cup for the last time - battling each other in their quest to permanently cement their legacy in the sport that there is a feeling Neymar has almost sort of flown under the radar. However, the Brazilian, who will turn 31 in February, could also be playing in his final World Cup as Qatar presents his possible last shot at World Cup glory.

Also Read: Does Brazil have the most attacking team at the World Cup?

Brazil hasn't won the trophy in 20 years and has flattered to deceive at the biggest stage ever since France '98. This drought along with a sense of 'now or never' could be all the motivation Neymar needs to turn on the heat in the Middle East.

Last Dance?