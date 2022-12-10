 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup 2022: Matches today, time, and full schedule

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Dec 10, 2022 / 10:02 AM IST

The final two semifinal spots are up for grabs as Portugal, Morocco, England, and France prepare to give it their all.

The field continues to narrow at the FIFA World Cup 2022 with only four teams left in the quarterfinal stage. Surprise package Morocco would look to continue its giant-killing spree when it faces Portugal in the early kick-off while the best game has been saved for the last as England will go toe-to-toe against its neighbour across the English channel, France.

Morocco vs Portugal - 8:30 pm IST

Morocco has already won hearts at the FIFA World Cup 2022 with its brilliant run so far. After beating Belgium in the group stages, the North African side downed one of the tournament favourites Spain in the Round-of-16 stage in penalties, to etch itself in the hearts of the romantic. The first African side to reach the last eight, Morocco has a great chance to further its giant-killing spree when it takes on Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. in the first kick-off tonight.

Standing in its way will be Portugal, who is on the back of a 6-1 demolition of Switzerland in the Round-of-16 match. The Portuguese side enjoyed its greatest win in recent years without the involvement of its talismanic captain Cristiano Ronaldo, on whom the spotlight will shine the brightest tonight. The ageing striker was dropped against Switzerland and the team looked far more fluid in attack, with his replacement Goncalo Ramos repaying the faith shown in him by smashing a hat-trick.

Coach Fernando Santos will have a huge call to make regarding who starts as the striker but Morocco will not be distracted by the dilemma in the opposition camp.

The match is at Al Thumama Stadium, at 8:30 pm IST