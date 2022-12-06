 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup 2022: Matches today, time, and full schedule

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Dec 06, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST

The fight for the final two quarterfinal spots is upon us as Portugal and Spain will battle Switzerland and Morocco, respectively.

The Round of 16 comes to an end tonight as the four teams will battle for the final two quarterfinal spots. In the earlier kick-off, Morocco will take on one of the tournament favourites Spain, while Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal side will face the Swiss to wrap up the pre-quarterfinals.

Morocco vs Spain - 8:30 pm IST

The two teams will battle in the penultimate FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture on Tuesday, as surprise package Morocco meets La Roja, which has faltered in their last two matches after a strong start.

Spain finished second in Group E despite opening its account with a 7-0 demolition of Costa Rica. Luis Enrique's men then drew 1-1 against Germany and lost 2-1 to Japan to end the group stage with just 4 points.

Promising Spain brings back the 'tiki-taka' at the World Cup

While the Europeans might still be counted as favourites despite their slump in form, they will come up against a pumped-up Moroccan side that finished top of Group F ahead of Croatia and Belgium.