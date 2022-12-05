 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup 2022: Matches today, time and full schedule

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Dec 05, 2022 / 09:58 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: Asian powerhouses Japan and South Korea will have the odds stacked against them when they go toe-to-toe against Croatia and Brazil in the Round of 16.

Japan will look to continue its brilliant run at the FIFA World Cup when it faces Luka Modric and his Croatian side in the early fixture tonight. In the later fixture, South Korea will be facing a sterner test when it comes up against the tournament favourite Brazil.

However, if the improbable happens in the two matches tonight we could be in for an all-Asian quarterfinal.

Japan vs Croatia - 8:30 pm IST

The FIFA World Cup 2022 giant killer Japan is on the prowl for another victim. After downing Spain and Germany to remarkably top Group E, the Asian powerhouse has its eye set on Croatia in Monday's Round of 16 match at the Al Janoub Stadium.

Japan has never been to a World Cup quarterfinal but any team that beats the 2010 and 2014 World Cup champions in the group stage deserves to go far in the tournament.

Croatia, meanwhile, had to settle for runner-up in Group F behind surprise package Morocco. Despite a lukewarm group stage, where it scored all its goals so far in one game (4-1 win vs Canada), the Croatian side heads to this last-16 clash on the back of a nine-game unbeaten run across all competitions.