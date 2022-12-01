 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Matches today, time and full schedule

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Dec 01, 2022 / 10:24 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: The final round of fixtures for Groups E and F is upon as as Day 12 of the FIFA World Cup will see some high-octane matches and historic on-field refereeing teams.

FIFA World Cup 2022 is taking place in Qatar from November 20 to December 18.

Group F kicks things off as Croatia takes on Belgium while Canada wraps up its tournament against Morocco. Later on, Group E takes centrestage with all left to play for as Japan faces Spain while Costa Rica battles Germany. The latter game will make history as it will see the first time an all-woman refereeing team take charge of a men's FIFA World Cup match.

Group F

Croatia vs Belgium - 8:30 pm IST

Belgium is staring at the prospect of an embarrassing first-round exit from a group it was expected to top. However, the tables seem to have turned as group-topper Croatia just needs to avoid defeat to progress though to the next round, although a win would be ideal.

Meanwhile, Belgium faces its sternest test in the midst of apparent dressing room discord as reports suggest there is tension amongst senior players such as Kevin de Bruyne, Jan Vertonghen, Thibaut Courtois, and Eden Hazard.

The match is at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, at 8:30 pm IST.