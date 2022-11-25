 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Matches today, time and complete schedule

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Nov 25, 2022 / 08:25 AM IST

FIFA World Cup: Host Qatar will face Senegal, while Netherlands will play against Ecuador.

November 25, day 5 of FIFA World Cup 2022, was marked by Portugal and Switzerland's victory over opponents Ghana and Cameroon. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a historic opening goal, becoming the first male player to score in at five World Cups. The South Korea-Uruguay match ended in a draw (0-0).

Here's what's in store for fans today:

Wales vs Iran (3.30 pm)

For Wales, this is the first World Cup appearance since 1958. The team and its opponent Iran are ranked 19th and 20th in the world and their face off today could boil down to a strategic fight between the coaches.

Qatar vs Senegal (6.30 pm)

FIFA 2022 host Qatar will face Senegal at a Group A match at the Al Thumama Stadium. Both the teams have had a disappointing start to the World Cup.