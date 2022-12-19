 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Watch: Lionel Messi celebrates historic World Cup victory with sons, wife

Curated by : Ria Saini
Dec 19, 2022 / 11:36 AM IST

The Argentine star added football's ultimate prize to his long list of accomplishments on Sunday.

Lionel Messi with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and sons Thiago, Mateo and Ciro.

Lionel Messi crowned his glorious three-decade-long football career with a FIFA World Cup title on Sunday, outdoing defending champions France in a final that will be remembered for ages.

The Lusail Stadium in Qatar reverberated with chants of Argentine fans and back home in Buenos Aires, a crowd of two million gathered to celebrate the football legend.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 final produced several standout moments, including those of Messi celebrating the historic moment with the people closest to him.

Messi's mother Celia María Cuccittini was overcome with emotion after Argentina's victory, rushing to the field to embrace her son.

 

 

His wife Antonela Roccuzzo and sons Thiago, Mateo and Ciro also joined him on field. 