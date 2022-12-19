 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup 2022: JioCinema’s 110 million viewers help digital overtake TV

Moneycontrol News
Dec 19, 2022 / 04:54 PM IST

On the back of growing online video viewership, digital sports broadcasting revenue is expected to see double-digit growth, touching Rs 4,360 crore in FY26

FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar runs from November 20 to December 18.

Digital viewership shot past TV for the first time in India during the FIFA World Cup 2022 that recorded over 110 million viewers on the JioCinema app, which streamed the tournament live for free. Globally too, this World Cup was the first time that digital viewership surpassed TV.

JioCinema was the most downloaded free app in India across iOS and Android during the  World Cup,  making the country one of the highest digital video markets for the football tournament in terms of viewers (added).

The app’s rapid rise is attributed to the ever-increasing preference of consumers to catch the action on smartphones and connected TVs (CTV).

According to an EY-FICCI report, India’s digital video viewership increased 10 percent, or  47 million, to reach 497 million in 2021, accounting for around 94 percent of the smartphone and wired broadband subscriber base. It is estimated that India’s digital video viewership will cross 600 million by 2024. In addition, time spent by Indians on entertainment apps has grown 52 percent — the third highest in the world — since the onset of the pandemic.

