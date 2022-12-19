FIFA World Cup 2022: JioCinema’s 110 million viewers help digital overtake TV

Digital viewership shot past TV for the first time in India during the FIFA World Cup 2022 that recorded over 110 million viewers on the JioCinema app, which streamed the tournament live for free. Globally too, this World Cup was the first time that digital viewership surpassed TV.

JioCinema was the most downloaded free app in India across iOS and Android during the World Cup, making the country one of the highest digital video markets for the football tournament in terms of viewers (added).

FIFA World Cup 2022: Football comes of age with Jio Cinema, reach crosses 110 million

The app’s rapid rise is attributed to the ever-increasing preference of consumers to catch the action on smartphones and connected TVs (CTV).

According to an EY-FICCI report, India’s digital video viewership increased 10 percent, or 47 million, to reach 497 million in 2021, accounting for around 94 percent of the smartphone and wired broadband subscriber base. It is estimated that India’s digital video viewership will cross 600 million by 2024. In addition, time spent by Indians on entertainment apps has grown 52 percent — the third highest in the world — since the onset of the pandemic.

FIFA World Cup 2022 stats: The numbers that drove football's biggest event

With growing online video viewership, digital sports broadcasting revenue is also expected to see double-digit growth. Per a report by CII, KPMG, and the Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF), digital sports broadcasting revenues will grow from Rs 1,540 crore currently to Rs 4,360 crore in FY26. The report noted that while the TV sports segment will still be larger at Rs 9,830 crore in FY26 (up from Rs 7,050 today), its pace of growth will slow down to about 7 percent per annum over the next four years. JioCinema enhanced the live viewing experience with a never- before hype mode that gave viewers a multi-cam view of the match, trivia and statistics in real-time, including a time wheel that allowed viewers to relive an unforgettable moment. Eyes turn to FIFA World Cup 2026: 3 host countries, 48 teams The strong digital viewership of the event was supported by wide availability on multiple OEM (original equipment manufacturer) and CTV (connected TV) platforms such as Jio STB, Apple TV, Amazon Firestick, Sony, Samsung, LG, and Xiaomi, among others. CTV viewers got to watch the football tournament in UHD 4K for the first time through JioCinema. The football tournament was the most-watched sports event on digital where India has not participated, said Anil Jayaraj, CEO, Viacom18 Sports CEO. “This demonstrates the power of digital and how viewers and fans prefer to consume their favourite events like Ligue1 (a football league which will stream on JioCinema),” Jayaraj added.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE