Iran coach Carlos Queiroz hits back at Jürgen Klinsmann’s ‘racist’ comments

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Nov 27, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

Carlos Queiroz said the former German footballer's comments on the Iran team's performance were a "disgrace to football", and called for his resignation from a FIFA panel.

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz (left) and former German footballer Jürgen Klinsmann.

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz responded to Jürgen Klinsmann's comments on Iran's 2-0 win over Wales on Friday, calling for the former German footballer to resign from his role on FIFA's technical panel. In a series of tweets from his official account, the Portuguese manager was furious with Klinsmann's remarks stating: “No matter how much I can respect what you did inside the pitch, those remarks about Iran Culture, Iran National Team and my Players are a disgrace to football.

“Nobody can hurt our integrity if it is not at our level, of course," he added. "Even saying so, we would like to invite you as our guest, to come to our national team camp, socialise with Iran players and learn from them about the country, the people of Iran, the poets and art, the algebra, all the millennial Persian culture. And also listen from our players how much they love and respect football.”

 

“As (an) American/German, we understand you’re no supporter. No problem. And despite your outrageous remarks on BBC trying to undermine our efforts, sacrifices and skills, we promise you that we will not produce any judgments regarding your culture, roots and background and that you will always be welcome to our family."

 

Queiroz then wrapped up his thread by calling into question Klinsmann’s official role with the sport governing body. “At the same time, we just want to follow with full attention what will be the decision of Fifa regarding your position as a member of Qatar 2022 Technical Study Group. Because, obviously, we expect you to resign before you visit our camp.”

So, what did Klinsmann say?