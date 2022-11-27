Iran coach Carlos Queiroz hits back at Jürgen Klinsmann’s ‘racist’ comments

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz responded to Jürgen Klinsmann's comments on Iran's 2-0 win over Wales on Friday, calling for the former German footballer to resign from his role on FIFA's technical panel. In a series of tweets from his official account, the Portuguese manager was furious with Klinsmann's remarks stating: “No matter how much I can respect what you did inside the pitch, those remarks about Iran Culture, Iran National Team and my Players are a disgrace to football.

“Nobody can hurt our integrity if it is not at our level, of course," he added. "Even saying so, we would like to invite you as our guest, to come to our national team camp, socialise with Iran players and learn from them about the country, the people of Iran, the poets and art, the algebra, all the millennial Persian culture. And also listen from our players how much they love and respect football.”

“As (an) American/German, we understand you’re no supporter. No problem. And despite your outrageous remarks on BBC trying to undermine our efforts, sacrifices and skills, we promise you that we will not produce any judgments regarding your culture, roots and background and that you will always be welcome to our family."

Queiroz then wrapped up his thread by calling into question Klinsmann’s official role with the sport governing body. “At the same time, we just want to follow with full attention what will be the decision of Fifa regarding your position as a member of Qatar 2022 Technical Study Group. Because, obviously, we expect you to resign before you visit our camp.”

So, what did Klinsmann say?

The German was part of the BBC's coverage of Iran vs Wales game and spoke about Iran's "gamesmanship". He said: “Yes, that’s their culture. Their way of doing it, and that is why Carlos Queiroz fits really well (with) the Iranian national team." “(Queiroz) struggled in South America, he failed to qualify with Colombia and then he failed with Egypt to qualify and then he went back and guided Iran, who he worked already with for a long, long time," Klinsmann added. "So this is not by coincidence, this is done on purpose." “This is just part of their culture and how they play, then they work the referee, you saw the bench always jumping up, working the fourth official and the linesman, constantly in their ears, constantly in your face. Kieffer Moore will probably tell you more after the game about little incidents that we didn’t see.” Domestic trouble Iran’s win came on the back of political unrest in the country where its citizens are protesting the custodial death of a 22-year-old woman, who was charged by the 'morality police' for not wearing the Hijab correctly. Mahsa Amini was taken into custody in Tehran and then found dead three days later, which triggered nationwide protests. The Iranian players joined in on the protests by refusing to sing the national anthem in the first match against England, only for them to reconsider the silent protest in the Wales game after they were allegedly given death threats for their gesture. Iran next plays the USA on Wednesday (12:30 am IST) and a win will guarantee the side a passage to the next round.

Amrit Ramakrishnan

