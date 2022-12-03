 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How Uruguay and Switzerland were one goal away from a different destiny

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Dec 03, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: While the two teams are heading in opposite directions in the tournament, Switzerland and Uruguay needed just one goal each to change the course of their respective groups.

It was contrasting nights for Uruguay and Switzerland as the South Americans crashed out of the tournament despite beating Ghana 2-0 while the Swiss progressed after a tension-filled 3-2 win over Serbia. However, both teams could have had it better had they just scored one more goal.

Switzerland

After the victory against Serbia, the Swiss had 6 points to their name but finished second in Group G despite being equal on points with table-topping Brazil. This is because Switzerland had a smaller goal difference (GD) compared to Brazil; the former's GD is +1 while the South Americans ended the group stage with a +2 GD.

So, how would one more goal change the team's position?

Had Switzerland scored one more, it would have equalled Brazil, which lost 1-0 to Cameroon, with +2 GD. Being equal on points and GD would have meant the two teams would have had to be separated by the number of goals scored.

 
 