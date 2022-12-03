How Uruguay and Switzerland were one goal away from a different destiny

It was contrasting nights for Uruguay and Switzerland as the South Americans crashed out of the tournament despite beating Ghana 2-0 while the Swiss progressed after a tension-filled 3-2 win over Serbia. However, both teams could have had it better had they just scored one more goal.

Switzerland

After the victory against Serbia, the Swiss had 6 points to their name but finished second in Group G despite being equal on points with table-topping Brazil. This is because Switzerland had a smaller goal difference (GD) compared to Brazil; the former's GD is +1 while the South Americans ended the group stage with a +2 GD.

So, how would one more goal change the team's position?

Had Switzerland scored one more, it would have equalled Brazil, which lost 1-0 to Cameroon, with +2 GD. Being equal on points and GD would have meant the two teams would have had to be separated by the number of goals scored.





Brazil ended the group stage with only 3 goals while Switzerland was already ahead with 4 to its name, and an extra goal would have extended that lead. So, what would have been the implication for Switzerland had they scored the extra goal and topped the group over Brazil? An easier opposition in the next round. The winner of Group G faces the runner-up of Group H and the corollary also holds. Since Portugal topped Group H, Switzerland could have avoided facing Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. by topping Group G and would have instead faced South Korea, a relatively easier opposition. Match Report: Cameroon becomes first African nation to beat Brazil at World Cup Uruguay For Uruguay, that extra goal was a matter of life and death as that would have ensured qualification to the next round. The South Americans crashed out of the tournament despite beating Ghana 2-0. This is because they scored fewer goals than South Korea, which finished second in Group H after it pulled off an upset and beat Portugal 2-1.

This meant Uruguay, despite being equal on points (4) and GD (0) with the Asian team, was relegated to the third spot and an exit from the FIFA World Cup. Alas, it wasn't meant to be.

Amrit Ramakrishnan

