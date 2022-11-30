 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup 2022: Group E and F scenarios

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Nov 30, 2022 / 02:18 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: Germany and Belgium will look to avoid embarrassing first-round exits as the race to progress from Groups E and F heads for an exciting finish.

Germany would have registered consecutive first-round exits when it was trailing 1-0 to Spain in its second Group E game on Sunday had it not been for a late equaliser from Niclas Fullkrug. It still isn't out of the woods yet as it needs to beat Costa Rica, which is fresh from a 1-0 win against Japan.

Meanwhile, in Group F, Belgium is staring at an embarrassing elimination in a group it was expected to top. Its final fixture is against table-topping Croatia and the Red Devils can ill afford to slip up.

Let us look at the different scenarios for Group E and F.

Group E

The final fixtures for Group E are:

Japan vs Spain at the Khalifa International Stadium, in Al Rayyan