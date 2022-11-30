FIFA World Cup 2022: Group E and F scenarios

Germany would have registered consecutive first-round exits when it was trailing 1-0 to Spain in its second Group E game on Sunday had it not been for a late equaliser from Niclas Fullkrug. It still isn't out of the woods yet as it needs to beat Costa Rica, which is fresh from a 1-0 win against Japan.

Meanwhile, in Group F, Belgium is staring at an embarrassing elimination in a group it was expected to top. Its final fixture is against table-topping Croatia and the Red Devils can ill afford to slip up.

Let us look at the different scenarios for Group E and F.

Group E

The final fixtures for Group E are:

Japan vs Spain at the Khalifa International Stadium, in Al Rayyan

Costa Rica vs Germany at the Al Bayt Stadium, in Al Khor Both fixtures are scheduled for 12:30 am IST (December 2) and this is how the teams are currently positioned: Spain: 4 points, +7 GD (Goal Difference) Japan: 3 points, 0 GD Costa Rica: 3 points, -6 GD Germany: 1 point, - 1 GD Spain A win against Japan will see Spain top the group and a draw will also be good enough for Luis Enrique's men. A draw in the Costa Rica vs Germany match will also see Spain through. However, if Spain loses to Japan and:

Germany defeats Costa Rica, then Germany and Spain will be tied in second place on 4 points apiece. As usual, the GD will come into play and as things stand Spain has an advantage in that respect.



Costa Rica draws with Germany, then Costa Rica and Spain will be on 4 points each. And here too, the European powerhouse has a massive advantage thanks to its 7-0 demolition of Costa Rica in the opening match. Spain will have to lose to Japan by an eye-watering 14 goals for Costa Rica to leapfrog Spain.



Costa Rica beats Germany, then Spain is eliminated. Japan A win against Spain will not just see Japan through to the next round but also very likely as the group topper. A loss to Spain will eliminate the Asian side. If Japan draws against Spain and:

Costa Rica draws with Germany, then Japan qualifies thanks to a much superior GD.



Germany beats Costa Rica, then Japan and Germany will be equal on 4 points. Germany needs to beat Costa Rica by at least 2 goals to leapfrog Japan.



Costa Rica beats Germany, then Japan is eliminated. Costa Rica Costa Rica is through if it beats Germany and is out if it loses. If Costa Rica draws Germany and: Spain beats Japan, then Costa Rica is through.

Japan beats Spain, then Costa Rica and Spain will have to be differentiated by GD, where the latter has a huge advantage.

Japan draws with Spain, then Costa Rica is eliminated. Germany The Germans need a win over Costa Rica and Japan to lose to Spain to avoid consecutive first-round exits from FIFA World Cups. If Germany beats Costa Rica and: Spain draws against Japan, then Germany and Japan will be on 4 points each. As things stand, Japan's GD is 0 while Germany's is at -1.

Japan beats Spain, then Germany and Spain will be on 4 points each and will have to be separated by GD.

A draw for Germany does it no good, as all three results in the Spain vs Japan game eliminates the Germans. Group F The final fixtures in Group F are: Croatia vs Belgium at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, in Al Rayyan

Canada vs Morocco at the Al Thumama Stadium, in Al Thumama Both fixtures are scheduled for 8:30 pm IST, on Thursday, and this is how the teams are currently positioned: Croatia: 4 points, +3 GD Morocco: 4 points, +2 GD Belgium: 3 points, -1 GD Canada: 0 points, -4 GD Croatia Croatia is through to the pre-quarters as long as it avoids a defeat to Belgium. If Croatia loses to Belgium and Canada defeats Morocco, then Croatia and Morocco will be tied in second place with 4 points each. As always, the two teams will have to be separated by GD. Morocco The North African side qualifies with a win or draw against Canada, or if Croatia downs Belgium. However, if it loses to Canada and: Belgium beats Croatia, then both Croatia and Morocco will be tied in second place with 4 points each.

Croatia draws with Belgium, then Morocco and Belgium will fight for the second spot with 4 points each. Belgium The Red Devils will qualify if they beat Croatia. If Belgium draws with Croatia and: Canada beats Morocco, then it will fight for second spot with Morocco.

Morocco beats or draws with Canada, then Belgium is eliminated. Canada Canada is already eliminated from the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Amrit Ramakrishnan

READ MORE