FIFA World Cup 2022: Group C and D scenarios

Seven teams have already booked spots in the Round of 16, with four of them already knowing who their opponents are. Wednesday will host Groups C and D, with France having already qualified for the next stage of the tournament while Lionel Messi and his Argentina side will look to avoid heartbreak.

Keeping that in mind, let us take a look at the different qualification scenarios for Groups C and D.

Group C

The final fixtures for Group C are:

*Poland vs Argentina at Stadium 974, in Doha

*Saudi Arabia vs Mexico at the Lusail Stadium

Casemiro scores as Brazil qualify for Round of 16 with 1-0 win over Switzerland

Soccer-Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 to become third team into last 16

Both fixtures are scheduled for 12:30 am IST (December 1) and this is how the teams are currently positioned:

Poland: 4 points, +2 GD

Argentina: 3 points, +1 GD

Saudi Arabia: 3 points, -1 GD

Mexico: 1 point, -2 GD

Poland

A win against Argentina will not only see it move to the next round but also top Group C with 7 points. The result will also ensure Argentina is eliminated. If Poland loses and Saudi Arabia beats Mexico, the European side will be eliminated.

However, it can still qualify even if it loses to Argentina if:

- Saudi Arabia draws with Mexico and Poland does not lose by more than 3 goals. That will see Poland leapfrog Saudi Arabia owing to a better goal difference.

- Mexico beats Saudi Arabia by a smaller margin than Poland's defeat.

If Poland draws against Argentina, it will qualify regardless of the result in the Mexico vs Saudi Arabia match.

Argentina

Lionel Messi and co need nothing short of a win as a loss will outright eliminate the South Americans.

If it draws against Poland and:

- Mexico vs Saudi Arabia ends in a draw, the Argentines qualify thanks to a better GD over Saudi Arabia.

- Mexico beats Saudi Arabia, the team with the better GD between Argentina and Mexico gets the second spot.

- Saudi Arabia beats Mexico, Argentina will be eliminated

Saudi Arabia

A win will guarantee a spot in the Round of 16. It will top the group if Poland draws against Argentina and finish second if Poland beats Argentina. If Argentina beats Poland, it will come down to GD to decide whether the South Americans or Saudi Arabia will finish at the top of the group.

If it draws against Mexico and:

- Argentina draws with Poland, the Middle Eastern side is eliminated.

- Argentina beats Poland, then Saudi Arabia and Poland will be equal on points and the team with the better GD progresses.

- Poland beats Argentina, then Saudi Arabia finishes second in the group and progresses to the Round of 16.

Mexico

Mexico will be eliminated if it draws or loses to Saudi Arabia. If it beats Saudi Arabia AND Poland beats Argentina, it will progress to the next round. If it beats Saudi Arabia by at least four goals, it will progress regardless of the result between Poland and Argentina.

Additionally, if Mexico beats Saudi Arabia and:

- Argentina beats Poland, then Mexico and Poland will end up with 4 points each and will be separated by GD.

- Argentina draws against Poland, then Mexico and Argentina will have to be separated by GD.

Mexico can not top the group in any scenario.

Group D

The final fixtures for Group D are:

*Tunisia vs France at the Education City Stadium, in Al Rayyan

*Australia vs Denmark at the Al Janoub Stadium, in Al-Wakrah

Both fixtures are scheduled for 8:30 pm IST and this is how the teams are currently positioned:

France (Qualified): 6 points, +4 GD

Australia: 3 points, -2 GD

Denmark: 1 point, -1 GD

Tunisia: 1 point, -1 GD

Tunisia

Tunisia needs a win against the mighty French team and Denmark to draw with Australia.

If Tunisia beats France and:

- Denmark beats Australia, then Tunisia and Denmark will have to be separated by GD for the second spot.

- Australia beats Denmark, then Tunisia is eliminated.

If Tunisia draws or loses to France, it will not qualify for the Round of 16.

France

France has already qualified for the Round of 16 and only an unlikely loss to Tunisia and a big win for Australia will see the French relegated to the second spot.

Australia

A win over Denmark will see the Aussies through to the next round unopposed.

If it draws against Denmark and:

France beats Tunisia, Australia qualifies.

Tunisia beats France, Australia and Tunisia will be equal on points and will have to be separated by GD.

If Australia loses, it will be eliminated.

Denmark

The Danes will qualify if they beat Australia and France avoids a loss to Tunisia.

If Denmark and Tunisia both register wins, the two teams will be equal on points and will have to be separated by GD.