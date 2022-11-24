 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B preview: Iran, England, Wales and US players, strengths and weaknesses

Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya
Nov 24, 2022 / 07:33 PM IST

English footballer Harry Kane (Image: Reuters)

Iran - key players, strengths, weaknesses, records

Iran will appear in their sixth World Cup — they have missed only two since the 1998 edition in France — and will begin their campaign against England on November 21 at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.

The return of Carlos Queiroz as manager, though a last-minute change, could be a blessing in disguise. The Portuguese coached Iran in the 2014 and 2018 editions of the Cup.

Key players

Mehdi Taremi, Sardar Azmoun and Alireza Jahanbakhsh are a few of the key players for Iran in the winter showpiece. All three ply their trade in Europe and are masters at finding the net.

Taremi represents Porto, while Azmoun, better known as the Iranian Messi, is a potent force in Bayer Leverkusen. Jahanbaksh plays for the Dutch club Feyenoord. Saman Ghoddos, also the midfielder at Brentford, will bolster the combination.