 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Group A and B scenarios

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Nov 29, 2022 / 03:50 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: Groups A and B will wrap up their first-round fixtures today, with host nation Qatar being the only team in these two groups that is already knocked out.

FIFA World Cup 2022: England is top of Group B with 4 points and a GD of +4

Seven teams across Groups A and B will fight tooth and nail until the full-time whistle for a place in the Round of 16, as the final round of the first-round fixtures is upon us. Host nation Qatar stands no chance for a spot in the next round, having already been mathematically eliminated after its 2-0 loss to Senegal 2-0, its second in as many matches.

Let us take a look at the different scenarios across the two groups, starting off with Group A.

Group A

The remaining fixtures of Group A (both at 8:30 pm IST) are:

* Ecuador vs Senegal at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha

* Netherlands vs Qatar at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al-Khor