FIFA World Cup 2022 final: Kingsley Coman suffers racist abuse for penalty miss

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Dec 19, 2022 / 12:24 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: French players Kingsley Coman and Aurélien Tchouaméni were subjected to racist abuse for missing their penalties in the shootout.

Argentina's Lionel Messi (L) eyes the ball as he is marked by France's forward Kingsley Coman (R) during the Qatar 2022 World Cup final football match.

Argentina won an incredible final after beating France 4-2 in penalties to bag the FIFA World Cup 2022, at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday. After an incredible 90 minutes, which saw Argentina relinquish a 2-0 lead to a brilliant brace from Kylian Mbappe, the match went into extra time where the Frenchman completed his hat-trick in the dying minutes to neutralise Lionel Messi's 108th-minute strike.

However, the brilliant spectacle of a final was overshadowed after French players Kingsley Coman and Aurélien Tchouaméni were subjected to racist abuse for missing their penalties in the shootout.

Coman's Instagram posts have been littered with "monkey" and "ape" emojis in a racist attack for his skin colour.

Both players, and a majority of the squad, have origins outside of France, especially in Africa, and their skin colour had been a talking point ahead of the final.

A Twitter user even shared a picture of France's starting XI that showed the country of origin of the players.

The racist attack on Coman's social media is eerily similar to what happened to England's trio of Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, and Bukayo Saka after they missed their penalties in the final of the European Championships 2020, which England lost to Italy in penalties.