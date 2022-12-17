FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: Argentina players to watch out for

Argentina has reached its sixth FIFA World Cup final riding on its talisman's magical performances throughout the tournament. The 35-year-old, who will play his final World Cup game, is still leading the way for his team on the biggest stage but has had able support from his teammates from across the field.

Here are five key players who will be crucial to Argentina lifting the golden trophy on Sunday.

Lionel Messi - Playmaker

While many already consider him the best to have played the sport, the elusive World Cup title will put all debates to rest and cement Lionel Messi's legacy as the "GOAT".

The number 10 did come perilously close to winning the title in 2014, when Argentina lost 1-0 to Germany in the final.

He has been the key ingredient in Argentina's route to the final, having scored 5 goals and provided 3 assists in the tournament so far. He is in the running for the golden boot (top scorer) and the golden ball (best player), but there will be only one objective for the PSG forward.

If Argentina is to win its third title, it's almost unfathomable that the South Americans will lift the title without Lionel Messi running the show. Julian Alvarez - Striker Argentina has unearthed a new star in the 22-year-old striker, who has been the main source of attacking threat alongside Messi. Alvarez has scored 4 crucial goals in the tournament so far, including a brace in the semifinals against Croatia, and has been one of the main reasons for the side's turnaround since the opening-day defeat.

The Manchester City striker started the Saudi Arabia game on the bench and was introduced to the starting lineup in the final group game against Poland. And he hasn't looked back ever since with crucial strikes in the knockout games that has propelled the South Americans as one of the favourites to win the title. Enzo Fernandez - Midfielder Another gem that Argentina has unearthed is 21-year-old Enzo Fernandez. The Benfica midfielder scored a stunner against Mexico in the group stage and has grown in stature ever since.

Fernandez is a key part of Argentina's midfield four that ran Croatia ragged in the semifinal with their physicality. With 1 goal and 1 assist to his name, Fernandez also has an eye for goal that will be much needed against France on Sunday. Nicolás Otamendi - Defender Argentina's 'Superman' will earn his 100th cap on Sunday's and has been a rock at the back for the team in this tournament. Otamendi has played every minute of Argentina's campaign, alongside Messi, and has not put a foot wrong in the road to the final.

Stats back up his importance to the team as he has won the most aerial duels (20) in the tournament. However, his importance is not limited to the defensive end as he has also made his presence known while Argentina is on the front foot. Otamendi has completed more successful passes (462) than any of his teammates and has successfully provided the most long balls (11) than any other outfield player. Emiliano Martinez - Goalkeeper The Aston Villa goalkeeper has been brilliant with the gloves and was tipped as a key player even before the tournament started. After a long time, the South American side has a world-class keeper between the sticks; a position it has struggled to fill in recent years.

In the last two years, Martinez has convinced coach Lionel Scaloni that he is the right man between the sticks and proved it with a golden glove performance in the 2021 Copa America, which Argentina won. Martinez has brought those performances to Qatar, shining against the Netherlands in the tense quarterfinal that the team won in penalties. He will be tasked with the unenviable job of keeping the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud quiet, and if there is one man who can do it, it's Martinez.

Amrit Ramakrishnan

READ MORE