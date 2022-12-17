 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: Argentina players to watch out for

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Dec 17, 2022 / 02:01 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: While Lionel Messi has been the standout player for La Albiceleste, a few others have stepped up for Argentina.

Lionel Messi with Julian Alvarez

Argentina has reached its sixth FIFA World Cup final riding on its talisman's magical performances throughout the tournament. The 35-year-old, who will play his final World Cup game, is still leading the way for his team on the biggest stage but has had able support from his teammates from across the field.

Here are five key players who will be crucial to Argentina lifting the golden trophy on Sunday.

Lionel Messi - Playmaker

While many already consider him the best to have played the sport, the elusive World Cup title will put all debates to rest and cement Lionel Messi's legacy as the "GOAT".

The number 10 did come perilously close to winning the title in 2014, when Argentina lost 1-0 to Germany in the final.

He has been the key ingredient in Argentina's route to the final, having scored 5 goals and provided 3 assists in the tournament so far. He is in the running for the golden boot (top scorer) and the golden ball (best player), but there will be only one objective for the PSG forward.