FIFA World cup 2022: Explained| Why the final group matches are played simultaneously

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Nov 29, 2022 / 12:44 PM IST

FIFA World cup 2022: The final round of group stage fixtures is upon us, with 13 spots still up for grabs in the Round of 16.

West Germany; if you ever wondered why the final group stage fixtures are held simultaneously, revisit what West Germany did at the 1982 World Cup, which is, and will be, forever remembered as the "Disgrace of Gijón". With the final group stage fixtures of the FIFA World Cup 2022 beginning today, you'll be switching between channels or streams, as the case may be, as both matches of each group will be held at the same time.

But why is that the case?

The catalyst for this change is undoubtedly West Germany, the protagonists of the "Disgrace of Gijón". Its match against Austria, at the 1982 World Cup in Spain, is widely touted as one of the awful matches in the history of the FIFA World Cup. On June 25, 1982, West Germany registered a 1-0 win over Austria that angered Algeria and the footballing world.

The Germans, who were the European champions and the favourites heading into the World Cup, were drawn in Group 2 alongside Algeria, Austria and Chile. So, it was unsurprising the arrogance the West German team displayed coming into the tournament. However, the team was forced to eat humble pie as Algerians shocked the favourite by winning 2-1. The other fixtures in the group saw Austria beating Chile 1-0, West Germany, smarting from the opening loss, thrashing Chile 4-1, and Austria beating Algeria 1-0.

With only the final match left in Group 2 -- Chile vs Algeria followed by West Germany vs Austria -- Austria was sitting atop with 4 points (2 points for a win), West Germany and Algeria were second and third with 2 points each, while the Chileans were rock bottom with no points to their name. The Germans (+2) were ahead of Algeria (-1) owing to a superior goal difference.

With Chile already out of the equation, the qualification scenarios were as follows: