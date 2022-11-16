 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup 2022 | Does Brazil have the most attacking team at the World Cup?

Rudraneil Sengupta
Nov 16, 2022 / 07:04 PM IST

Football Coach Tite’s attacking line-up is so strong that it does not depend on a single person—not even the most archetypal Brazilian flair player like Neymar—to make a difference.

Neymar Jr and Vinicius Jr. In the last year, Vini Jr has emerged as the most devastating combination of pace and precision that a vaunted club like Real Madrid could hope for. (Image: Twitter/BrasilEdition)

What do you want to see when you see Brazil play? Attacking flair? A flamboyant dribbler? Forwards charging into the box to get that telling touch? An audacious piece of skill from the annals of Playstation Fifa? And, let’s say this in a whisper, a machine-like midfield general who snipes down opposition attacks before they can build?

Brazil has not been the Brazil of yore, the magical purveyors of that indefinable thing called Joga Bonito, for quite some time now—at least since 2010, when luminous players steeped in Joga Bonito like Ronaldinho and Ronaldo were in the final stages of their careers.

The world has moved on too. Brazil is no longer the automatic second team for the bipartisan fan, nor the first team of choice for the unaffiliated enthusiast. Their grip on the “beautiful game” is looser than ever, now that individual flair and vision are routinely encouraged right from the academy level across Europe, leading to a generation of players from all over the world who are master dribblers and visionary passers of the ball.

The relentlessly attacking game hasn’t been Brazil’s forte for a long time; it's been picked up and improved on by the biggest clubs, from Arsenal to Barcelona, Real Madrid to Bayern Munich. Brazil has not won a World Cup in 20 years now. And for 15 years, the world of football has gotten used to getting its dose of remarkable individual skills from two non-Brazilians—Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

All of that may change when coach Tite’s team takes the field in Qatar. This is simply the most attacking Brazilian side in decades. They have so many options in the final third of the field, that Tite (Adenor Leonardo Bacchi) could afford to keep a forward of Roberto Firmino’s calibre out of the squad (that decision may yet come back to bite them, because outside of Neymar, Firmino is the only Brazilian player of note who operates best in the “false 9” position, a forward who likes to play through the middle, and Neymar is prone to picking up cards).