FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia vs Morocco - Preview

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Dec 16, 2022 / 01:05 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: A Bronze medal is on the line as losing semi finalists Croatia and Morocco meet once again in a fight for a podium finish.

Morocco (left) and Croatia prep ahead of their crucial clash in the FIFA World Cup.

Before the world witnesses the epic title clash between heavyweights France and Argentina, the two losing semi finalists will entertain football fans one last time at the FIFA World Cup 2022. The Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan will play host to Croatia and Morocco as the two teams will face off one another in the third-place match.

The fixture, scheduled for Saturday at 8:30 pm IST, will be a battle between two underdogs that have already met each other in the tournament in Group F and have punched way above their weights.

Croatia was seen off by a Messi masterclass as Argentina downed the Checkered Ones 3-0 while the Atlas Lions' fairytale run was ended by France, with the scoreline reading 2-0 in favour of the defending champion.

Also Read: Explained - Third-place play-off match

Croatia

A stubborn Croatia was breached by Argentina in the semifinal and the biggest highlight of that match was the mismatch between the latter's best defender, young Josko Gvardiol, and Lionel Messi. The masked warrior, and one of the most in-demand defenders in Europe, was torn apart by the genius Number 10 as Messi put on a magical performance that saw Argentina comfortably score thrice against the disciplined Croatian defence.