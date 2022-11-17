 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

Lionel Messi: Can the Argentine cement his GOAT status?

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Nov 17, 2022 / 07:17 AM IST

The Number 10 has one last go at a trophy that has eluded Argentina ever since Diego Maradona's heroics at 1986 Mexico.

Lionel Messi is widely regarded as the Greatest Player of All Time (GOAT) and that is quite a reputation when you look at some of the players who have graced football. His compatriot, the late and great Diego Maradona, was considered to be the best until Messi rose to prominence as a 17-year-old wunderkind all the way back in 2004. However, Messi has created a career for himself in the last 18 years that has surpassed anybody else to have ever kicked a ball, according to many fans.

 
 

And at 35-years-old, he can cement his GOAT status with a World Cup title for Argentina. While he finally won his first international trophy in 2021 when he led his side to glory in Copa America, he will be itching to get his hands on the golden trophy in Qatar.

Lionel Messi has been the fulcrum of Argentina's football ideology for the best part of a decade and a half, and in his swansong, the entire squad will be coming together to bag the ultimate prize for their favourite diminutive genius.

Messi has countless awards to his name, both individual and collective, being the top-scorer and assist maker for his country and former club Barcelona. He is also the second-highest goalscorer (91) in international football behind his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He also has 7 Ballon d'Ors to his name, the most in history, and is unlikely to be surpassed any time soon.

He's still got it!

While he isn't the same player the world fawned over during his Barcelona days, Messi is still capable of producing magic on the field having played some breathtaking football in recent outings. He moved to PSG in the summer of 2021 and had a slow start to life in France, finishing his debut season with only 6 goals and 14 assists.

 
 