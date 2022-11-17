Lionel Messi: Can the Argentine cement his GOAT status?

Lionel Messi is widely regarded as the Greatest Player of All Time (GOAT) and that is quite a reputation when you look at some of the players who have graced football. His compatriot, the late and great Diego Maradona, was considered to be the best until Messi rose to prominence as a 17-year-old wunderkind all the way back in 2004. However, Messi has created a career for himself in the last 18 years that has surpassed anybody else to have ever kicked a ball, according to many fans.





And at 35-years-old, he can cement his GOAT status with a World Cup title for Argentina. While he finally won his first international trophy in 2021 when he led his side to glory in Copa America, he will be itching to get his hands on the golden trophy in Qatar.

Lionel Messi has been the fulcrum of Argentina's football ideology for the best part of a decade and a half, and in his swansong, the entire squad will be coming together to bag the ultimate prize for their favourite diminutive genius.

Messi has countless awards to his name, both individual and collective, being the top-scorer and assist maker for his country and former club Barcelona. He is also the second-highest goalscorer (91) in international football behind his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He also has 7 Ballon d'Ors to his name, the most in history, and is unlikely to be surpassed any time soon.

He's still got it!

While he isn't the same player the world fawned over during his Barcelona days, Messi is still capable of producing magic on the field having played some breathtaking football in recent outings. He moved to PSG in the summer of 2021 and had a slow start to life in France, finishing his debut season with only 6 goals and 14 assists.





This was the first time Messi failed to hit double digits in a league campaign since 2006-07. But the Argentine seemed to have regained his form at the start of this season. He has scored 7 goals in the French league so far and his return to form couldn't have come at a better time for Argentina. While he may have lost a bit of his speed, Messi hasn't lost the ability to skip past players and find space behind opponents. And his signature move, where he dribbles from the right flank, cuts inside after skipping a couple of defenders, and arrows in a low shot past the goalkeeper is still very much part of his arsenal. The adage "form is temporary but class is permanent" is only too apt for the Number 10. He further showed his class in a friendly against UAE on Wednesday, as Argentina cruised to a 5-0 win with Messi scoring once and setting up another goal. Argentina is in Group C alongside Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and Poland.

Amrit Ramakrishnan

