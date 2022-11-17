 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
France faces weight of history in bid to retain World Cup

Associated Press
Paris (AP) / Nov 17, 2022 / 05:42 PM IST

Not since Brazil lost the 1998 final to France has the defending champion come close to retaining the FIFA World Cup title.

France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris lifts the trophy after France won 4-2 during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018. (Photo: Martin Meissner/AP)

As well as coping with injuries to key players again, France has the weight of World Cup history to contend with in Qatar.

Good luck, Les Bleus.

Of the next five World Cup defending champions, four failed to reach the knockout stage and three finished last in their group.

As World Cup champions in 1998, many favored France to win again in 2002, especially with the front line featuring top scorers from three major European leagues.

France boasted Arsenal striker Thierry Henry, Juventus marksman David Trezeguet and rising talent Djibril Cisse in a glittering attack blending speed, skill and power. But the French flopped and, with an injured Zinedine Zidane unable to perform properly in midfield, limped out of the group stage without winning a game.