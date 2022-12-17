 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

FIFA World Cup 2022 final: Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe to headline title clash

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Dec 17, 2022 / 01:38 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: The game we've all been waiting for is upon us as Lionel Messi's Argentina will face Kylian Mbappe and his France teammates in a battle for the biggest prize in international football.

All eyes are on football's biggest game this Sunday.

The Lusail Stadium on Sunday will play host to the most important sporting event in recent years as Argentina will take on France in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022. This mouthwatering encounter for international supremacy will see the biggest stars put on a show as both teams have history-defining incentives to go for glory.

In the blue corner, France will walk into the pitch as the first defending champion in 24 years to partake in a final, since Brazil did in 1998, and attempt to make history by being the first team to win consecutive titles.

On the other end of the Lusail turf will be Argentina, who will look to win its first FIFA World Cup since 1986, and its third overall, and more importantly ensure Lionel Messi's legacy as arguably the greatest player to have kicked a football.

France booked its spot in the final by overcoming the brilliant Morocco courtesy of a 2-0 win, while the South Americans reached the summit clash by denying Croatia a second consecutive final appearance with a 3-0 victory in the last four.

Argentina

The focus will undoubtedly be on one man as Lionel Messi will be playing his final world cup match in his career, and the 35-year-old has been in sublime form in the tournament. His swansong will be eagerly watched as the 7-time Ballon d'Or winner has won everything any footballer can dream of, bar a World Cup.