 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

England v France World Cup 2022: Kickoff time, venue, stats and odds

Moneycontrol News
Dec 08, 2022 / 03:04 PM IST

England play France in the quarter-finals of the World Cup on Saturday.

Kylian Mbappé, France: The star of the last World Cup at the age of 19 and he is only getting better. The speedy striker could match Brazil great Pelé in being a champion at his first two World Cups.

England play France in the quarter-finals of the World Cup on Saturday.

When: Saturday, Dec. 10, 2200 local (1900 GMT/1400 ET)

Where: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

Capacity: 68,895

Odds (after 90 minutes)

England win: 21/10