Elon Musk's 'great goal' video from Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar

Billionaire Elon Musk is at the FIFA World Cup 2022 final match between Argentina and France at Qatar’s Lusail Stadium.

“At World Cup right now,” Musk, 51, tweeted along with a 6-second clip from the opening ceremony at the finale.

Qatari local news handles also tweeted photos of Musk’s arrival at the venue.

Just around an hour back, Musk had also tweeted “Follow The World Cup on Twitter!”

The excitement around Lionel Messi’s final World Cup match where Argentina faces France has been high.

Messi led Argentina to a 3-0 win over Croatia in their semifinal match in the tournament and this weekend he will try to bring Argentina its first World Cup title since 1986.

This is the 35-year-old’s fifth World Cup and with his fifth goal in Qatar, he also became the top scorer at a World Cup, with 11 goals. At today’s final, Messi has already scored a goal giving Argentina a 1-0 lead over France at the 25th minute of the nail-biting game.

Musk also tweeted about the goal with a short clip: